Public hearing planned on proposed workforce housing in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — The Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency will hold a public hearing next Monday on a potential workforce housing project in Lake George.

Sun Valley Apartments would be built on a 9.1-acre plot of land on the corner of Sun Valley Drive and Route 9L in the town of Lake George, across from the Lake George Elementary School.

Project partners Richard Askew and Michael Grasso are seeking tax abatements from the IDA to offset the rising costs of construction materials, as well as relief for the the mortgage tax. Grasso said that the interest rate for the mortgage has gone from 3.25% to 4.76%, a shift that looks small on paper, but a very big difference in reality.

If approved, they will construct five buildings, each with eight two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment units. An office will be included in one of the buildings — in total, there will be 39 units.

Askew and Grasso plan on setting the monthly rent at $1,300, a rate that Grasso said he feels confident they can maintain.

They would spend a little more on green infrastructure and insulation during construction, but it will be more cost-effective in the long run, Grasso said.

"The units will be very valuable," he added.

Grasso and Askew said the units will be for working families who live in the region all year round and will have to sign a year-long lease, abating concerns among some IDA members that the apartments could be used for seasonal renters.

"One of the concerns brought up in our last meeting was: Who are going to be the tenants and what restrictions are going to be put in place so we don't have 20 people in one one small apartment, subletting," Dave O'Brien, IDA chairman, said at the April 18 meeting of the IDA.

"No, that's not going to happen. Our leases are not going to allow subletting. That's not anywhere near our plan," Askew responded immediately.

IDA member Mike Wild had raised the question of whether there could be a written restriction included in the agreement about any short-term rental or subletting. Wild had raised the question initially in a meeting prior to the one on April 18, to which Askew had responded that such a restriction could be a possibility.

During the April 18 meeting, however, Grasso gave a different answer.

"The banks will not allow that kind of covenant to be put in a deed for mortgage purposes. Look, we're going to have a manager on premises. We are going to have credit checks done on people renting and we're not going to have any short-term rentals bothering our full yearly rental clients. That is not going to happen, and I give you assurance to that whether you take that or not to the bank," Grasso said.

In a separate phone conversation with The Post-Star, Wild said that if there is no written agreement in a contract of this nature moving ahead, it would be very concerning to him.

The IDA provides tax abatements for businesses who have proven that they will help foster economic development in the region.

Wild said he wants to be more strict on which projects the IDA votes in favor of assisting, and that he will need more than just a verbal assurance.

There are plenty of seasonal vacation rental units in the area, and what Lake George needs is housing dedicated to the workforce, he said.

The public hearing for the project will be Monday, May 2, at 4 p.m., and will be available online via Zoom.

Grasso said he feels confident about the upcoming meeting. He said he has received a lot public support for the project.

"During meetings with the Lake George Planning Board, we haven't heard one single negative comment from any neighbors (to the proposed site). In fact, two of them have endorsed the project," Grasso said.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

