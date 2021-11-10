Public hearing on zoning change for Hudson Headwaters project left open

GLENS FALLS — Stevens Street resident Dave Pike spoke out in opposition to Hudson Headwaters Health Network's zoning change request on Larose Street to build a new medical complex.

During a public hearing at Tuesday's Common Council meeting, he said he feels the facility would be a "bad fit" in that area.

"Basically, the fact that it's one of the rare large tracks of residential zone property left in the city, I just don't think it's a good idea," said Pike, one of only two speakers.

A big concern for Pike is the traffic that flows through areas like Larose Street and Western Avenue. He feels that the facility would sit too close to the Glens Falls High School complex.

Pike suggested that the council look into affordable housing in that area rather than allowing Hudson Headwaters to construct a new medical complex.

"No offense to Hudson Headwaters, I don't think we need them in that spot," he said. "If it was on Broad Street or some other main thoroughfare I would have no objection.

On Oct. 5, the Planning Board issued a favorable opinion on rezoning most of the property to cultural professional, the only exception being a request by Hudson Headwaters to rezone a 0.65-acre portion of the property to commercial to allow for a 2,500-square-foot pharmacy.

Hudson Headwaters CEO Tucker Slingerland felt that this decision was fair.

"We definitely feel that the recommendation to cultural professional designation makes a lot of sense," he said during the public hearing. "We think that's consistent with our neighbor on one side of that property."

To accommodate the Planning Board's decision regarding the pharmacy, Slingerland said that HHHN had removed it from the updated plans for the facility. He said it was the right thing to do at this point.

Separating primary care from the health center located on Broad Street is the health network's end goal. Urgent care would remain at the Broad Street location.

"It will represent a very large investment from Hudson Headwaters to build this building but, especially for the patients that walk to that health center, having the resource back to Glens Falls from primary care there seems to make a lot of sense," Slingerland said.

Mayor Dan Hall said that he hasn't received many comments expressing the same concerns as Pike.

"I think that the neighbors were OK with it going cultural professional, and obviously the Planning Board made the decision to allow it to go cultural professional," Hall said in a later interview.

The public hearing was left open and will be resumed during the Common Council's next meeting on Nov. 23. After the public hearing concludes, the council will vote on the recommendation from the Planning Board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.