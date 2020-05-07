Public hearing on zone change for Aviation Mall rescheduled for June 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — The public hearing on Aviation Mall's zone change to allow it build apartments on site has been rescheduled to June 1.

The wrong version of the proposed zone change was attached to the Town Board's resolution that set the public hearing. So, the Town Board had to cancel the May 18 public hearing on the zone change.

The board will vote on May 18 to schedule a new public hearing, with the right zone change proposal, for June 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0