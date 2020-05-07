Public hearing on zone change for Aviation Mall rescheduled for June 1
Public hearing on zone change for Aviation Mall rescheduled for June 1

Proposed apartments location

An apartment building may be built in this vacant parking lot behind Aviation Mall. The lot has a dozen rows of 34 parking spaces each and is largely unused because the Sears Auto Center, to the right, is closed.

QUEENSBURY — The public hearing on Aviation Mall's zone change to allow it build apartments on site has been rescheduled to June 1.

The wrong version of the proposed zone change was attached to the Town Board's resolution that set the public hearing. So, the Town Board had to cancel the May 18 public hearing on the zone change.

The board will vote on May 18 to schedule a new public hearing, with the right zone change proposal, for June 1.

