You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Public Health tracking down exercisers at VENT Fitness Clifton Park
0 comments
web only

Public Health tracking down exercisers at VENT Fitness Clifton Park

From the New York cases rise to 212; SUNY, CUNY classes to go to distance learning series
{{featured_button_text}}
VENT Fitness

Saratoga County Public Health is tracking down people who worked out at a class held March 5 at VENT Fitness Clifton Park. The two people in Saratoga County who tested positive for the coronavirus on March 7 went to VENT to workout during a class.

 Courtesy photo

In an indication of how many people one infected person can encounter, the Saratoga County Public Health has had to track down people who worked out at VENT Fitness.

The two people who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday went to a workout class at VENT Fitness in Clifton Park on March 5.

While people who were simply in the gym are unlikely to be at risk, Public Health officials have contacted everyone who went to the workout class that the infected people attended.

Public Health contacted VENT Fitness on March 9, two days after the individuals tested positive, to get contact information for people at the workout class. VENT Fitness is not disclosing what time the people were there or what class was involved. The gym offers 16 or more classes on a typical day.

Vent Fitness confirmed that it sent out an email to all members describing the situation and asking them to maintain good hygiene and use their own water bottles.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News