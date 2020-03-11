Public Health tracking down exercisers at VENT Fitness Clifton Park

In an indication of how many people one infected person can encounter, the Saratoga County Public Health has had to track down people who worked out at VENT Fitness.

The two people who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday went to a workout class at VENT Fitness in Clifton Park on March 5.

While people who were simply in the gym are unlikely to be at risk, Public Health officials have contacted everyone who went to the workout class that the infected people attended.

Public Health contacted VENT Fitness on March 9, two days after the individuals tested positive, to get contact information for people at the workout class. VENT Fitness is not disclosing what time the people were there or what class was involved. The gym offers 16 or more classes on a typical day.

Vent Fitness confirmed that it sent out an email to all members describing the situation and asking them to maintain good hygiene and use their own water bottles.

