Public Health: Potential for exposure is a reality for everyone

Throughout the region, health officials are now warning everyone that the coronavirus is spreading undetected through the community.

“We know that we are now facing community spread, so the potential for exposure is a reality for everyone, regardless of travel or other risk factors. The best way to protect yourself, your family and your neighbors is to stay home as much as possible, minimize your interactions with others by practicing social distancing, and maintain hand hygiene,” said Linda Beers, director of Public Health for Essex County.

In Essex County, a person who traveled throughout the country has tested positive for the coronavirus. That brings the total in that county to four.

In Saratoga County, four people are hospitalized with the virus. There are now 64 confirmed cases in Saratoga County.

Generally, local officials do not expect to hear of more positive tests until people are hospitalized. That’s because Glens Falls Hospital, along with every other hospital in region, is trying to conserve tests by only testing inpatients and health care workers.

That means the counties can't use quarantines and tracking to try to slow the spread of the virus, because they won't know if someone has it until they are already in the hospital.