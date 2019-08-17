{{featured_button_text}}
Lake George parasailing

Two adults and a child go parasailing over Lake George in June 2018.

 Gwendolyn Craig, gcraig@poststar.com

The public is invited to give input about parasailing operations on Lake George at the Lake George Park Commission's upcoming monthly meeting.

It will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Lake George Town Hall, 20 Old Post Road, Lake George.

The call for public comment comes after park commissioners discussed during their July meeting, a parasailing accident in June on the lake, where a New Windsor man almost drowned.

Chairman Bruce Young appointed an ad hoc committee to determine if "any more severe restrictions other than the national standards upon parasail operations" were needed on Lake George.

"The commission feels that we've been extremely fortunate in the Lake George basin that we haven't had a fatality," Young had said at the meeting. "I would hate to be sitting here a year from now explaining why we didn't look at further restrictions ... if a tragedy occurred."

The Park Commission said in a news release that it has regulated parasailing operations on the lake since 1988. Currently there are two operators. Both are allowed to fly three parasails at the same time. 

"The Commission has determined that a review of these operations is in the best interest of Lake George and its many users," according to a news release. "As part of this process, the Commission is seeking the input from both the industry and the general public regarding these operations."

For more information on the current regulations, go to lgpc.ny.gov. Comments may also be emailed to info@lgpc.state.ny.us

