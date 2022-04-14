PSC approves contracts for Champlain Hudson Power Express

A statewide initiative to deliver clean energy from upstate New York and Canada to New York City, was approved on Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday that the state Public Service Commission approved that will transfer up to 1,250 megawatts of renewable energy at a time from Quebec through sections of New York, including parts of Washington County, all the way to New York City.

The installation will affect 47 miles of Washington County, including the towns of Putnam, Dresden, Whitehall and Fort Ann.

Known as the Champlain Hudson Power Express, the project is expected to be completed by 2025 and will reduce New York City's reliance on fossil fuel-fired generation by more than 50% by 2030.

The project is also expected to create up to 10,000 jobs and $8.2 billion in economic development across the state, including $5.8 billion in benefits statewide, according to a news release from Hochul's office.

In the news release, Hochul stated, "Today's decision is a major step forward in achieving New York state's goal of 70 percentage of our energy from renewable resources, while paving the way for thousands of high-quality jobs, spurring billions in economic activity, reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, and ushering in a cleaner, greener New York for all."

