Providence man arrested for assaulting a police officer

PROVIDENCE — A Providence man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Joshua J. Allen, 38, was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office after he assaulted Investigator Scott Schelling while being questioned about a separate incident, police said.

Allen is accused of causing physical injury to Schelling.

The incident occurred at 1:50 p.m. at Allen's residence, according to a press release.

He was arrested on one count of assault in second degree and on one count of resisting arrest.

Allen was released and is scheduled to appear Providence Town Court at a later date.

