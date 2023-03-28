HUDSON FALLS — Over 40 people gathered in front of 214 Main St. on Tuesday evening to protest the proposed Saratoga Biochar Solutions facility ahead of the company’s public information meeting.

Local residents opposed to the factory that would turn “sewage-sludge,” or biosolid waste, into a carbon-based fertilizer, safe for land use according to Biochar, showed up armed with signs and questions.

Tatiana Bubello was standing on the on the curb wearing matching shirts with three of her five children.

“We want to be known. We want to fight. This is our opportunity,” she encouraged her young daughter as they held their signs in protest of the project.

Inside the public meeting, held on the fifth floor of the Sandy Hill Arts Center, over 60 names were recorded on a sign-in sheet to be forwarded to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

DEC required Saratoga Biochar Solutions to hold three public information meetings as part of a public participation plan, which is required to complete the application process for the air and solid waste permits the company is seeking in order to move forward with the project.

The first of the three meetings held in December of 2022, was solely virtual and participants cited many issues with connections and being called on for questions, prompting the company to plan the next two meetings at a local venue, as well as offering remote attendance via Zoo.

Speaking about the project was Bryce Meeker, president of Northeastern Biochar Solutions and Saratoga Biochar Solutions, Chief Operating Officer Lee Wulfekuhle, CEO Raymond Apy and Andrew Millspaugh, a hired engineer for the project.

Ann Purdue, the Moreau Planning Board member who spoke out and urged her fellow board members to take a closer look at the project, was in attendance as the company’s representatives presented a slide show similar to the one presented in December, but with more commentary from the men.

Meeker told the crowd during his part of the presentation “we are not here to harm people.”

He repeatedly explained the science behind the proposed project and said that smells from the waste would be mitigated by an oxygen negative environment, which would suck air into the plant — instead of releasing it when the doors were opened.

About 30 minutes into the meeting, members of the crowd began to interrupt Meeker’s presentation with questions and comments.

“It’s all on the website, a little digging and you can find all the answers,” Meeker said when a woman asked how they were supposed to remember questions until the end, and Apy directed her to the company’s website.

After the company’s presentation, a two-hour period of question and answers began.

Originally, the meeting rules stated each member of the public, in-person or online, would be allowed only three minutes, but that rule was quickly disregarded as Apy let each finish their statements.

Many residents spoke out about concerns of pollution, specifically the emission of PFAS, which are known to be harmful to human health. The waste provided to Biochar from Casella Organics will contain trace amounts of the “forever chemical,” but Meeker claims the scientific process will destroy the chemicals.

At one point in his presentation Meeker told the crowd, “we won’t be driving through any towns,” referring to the truck route that a maximum of 50 trucks per day will travel from Fort Edward Road to Bluebird Road and then into the Moreau Industrial Park.

A woman from Fort Edward spoke out refuting that claim.

“I live in the town of Moreau with a Fort Edward mailing address. I live around the corner from where you are going to build. So you are driving through my town. That’s my town and those are my roads that I travel everyday. So sir, it is my town and many of these people’s town,” she asked before polling the audience for Moreau residents.

Clean Air Action Network member Tracy Frisch also questioned the panel at length, along with Tom Masso, Therese Gillis and others.

A second in-person meeting is scheduled at 214 Main St. in Hudson Falls from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.