Protesters gather in Glens Falls (updated)

GLENS FALLS — Several protesters held up signs as cars drove through Centennial Circle on Sunday afternoon.

There were 14 protesters at 4:30 p.m. holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” “Say Their Names” and “I Can’t Breathe.” The last sign was in reference to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which has spurred protests around the country.

Crowds grew as night fell and counter protesters arrived, with several dozen people on the Burger King corner of the circle. There was some shouting between the two sets of people. There were several police officers at the scene.

Anthony Grace of Queensbury said he showed up at the circle around noon and had been there all afternoon. He said it was not an organized protest by any group, but rather people had come and gone throughout the day.

“It’s about George Floyd ... Black Lives Matter,” he said. “Everyone’s got the same vibe here.”

Protesters held signs while standing near the curbs that surround Centennial Circle. Many cars honked as they drove by.