Protesters eligible for COVID-19 tests

Cuomo also reacted to the news that criminal charges were brought against the two Buffalo police officers that are accused of shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground. He said he believes that charges are warranted based upon what he saw on the video.

“If you have something different than what I saw, then tell me because I know what I saw, and what I saw was terrible,” he said.

The suspension of the two officers involved in the incident prompted all 57 members of the emergency response team to resign in protest from the detail.

Cuomo said law enforcement officers want to weed out their bad officers.

“A bad police officer is the enemy of every good police officer,” he said.

Cuomo also called for the Legislature to pass the “Say Their Name” agenda, which would allow certain disciplinary records of officers to be released; ban chokeholds by law enforcement officers; make false race-based 911 reports a crime and designate the attorney general as an independent prosecutor in investigations of the deaths of unarmed civilians caused by police officers

“This is national moment for change and New York is going to lead the way on this change,” he said.

