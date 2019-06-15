GLENS FALLS — In dueling chants, a volley between protest groups bounced from one side of the street to the other on several corners of Centennial Circle on Saturday afternoon.
As part of the #ImpeachTrump National Day of Action, more than 100 protesters, along with the 20-foot-tall inflatable Trump Chicken, expressed their feelings about President Donald Trump.
"We are here because Trump, Barr, McConnell all think they are above the law," said organizer Ellen Eggers-Aimone. "We want our representative to come out and do something."
Protesters chanted "No one is above the law," "Impeach the criminal in chief," calling on U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, to take a stand against Trump's policies, lies and threats to democracy.
"Hey, Stefanik, it's not OK." "Hey, Stefanik, it's not OK."
As part of the #ImpeachTrump initiative, events similar to the one in Glens Falls were set to take place in more than 100 cities and towns, including New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Orlando, Boston and Detroit.
Musician and songwriter Mike Glick, who was vacationing in the Catskills on Saturday, looked for the closest protest and the Glens Falls event was it, he said, talking about the importance of attending.
Glick, who Peter Seeger once said was one of the "best songwriters going," shared several of his original protest songs on Saturday.
"Are you outraged?" he asked.
"Wonder where the money went, tax cuts for the one percent," he said. "If you are not outraged, you are not listening. If you are not outraged, you are not listening. With Nazis running in the street and getting praise ... if you're not outraged, you're not listening."
As the #ImpeachTrump protesters called, "Impeach Trump," the pro-Trump group responded "Impeach Hillary."
"Yes, Hillary is the legitimate president," responded co-organizer Joe Seaman. "We're glad the traitors understand that Hillary Clinton is indeed the legitimate president."
But what began with each side shouting "liar," "liar," to the other, evolved into several #ImpeachTrump supporters crossing the street to talk with the other side.
Initially, both groups responded in angry shouts to the other, but settled into several discussions and even a few trying to hear the others' side.
Several Glens Falls police officers were present, but the protests continued without incident.
Glick's songs were followed by the reading of the words of lawmakers like U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., presidential candidate and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and others.
Nationally, the weekend events highlighted the 10 million signatures delivered to U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in May, calling on Congress to move forward with impeachment proceedings.
“Donald Trump has broken the law, violated the constitution, and put the safety and future of the American people at risk. But by now, it is clear that Congress won’t act unless we demand it. We need to take to the streets in every neighborhood in America to defend democracy,” said national organizer Alexandra Flores-Quilty, with By the People in a release. “We are making the urgent call for Congress to act and begin an impeachment inquiry now.”
