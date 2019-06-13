GLENS FALLS — Protestors calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment will be gathering outside U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s Glens Falls office on Saturday.
Members of Saratoga Progressive Action and Saratoga Unites are organizing the event, which will take place at 12:15 p.m. in front of the 5 Warren St. office of Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, extending to Centennial Circle.
The protest will feature the 20-foot tall Trump-Chicken. This is part of a nationwide day of action coordinated by MoveOn, By the People and other activist groups seeking an impeachment inquiry.
During the event, organizers will give public readings of impeachment calls by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and U.S. Rep. Al Green of California, who have sponsored a resolution to begin an impeachment inquiry; and by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. They will also describe the abuses they believe the Trump administration has committed.
