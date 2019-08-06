{{featured_button_text}}
Vigil in July

A 'Lights for Liberty' vigil in early July drew hundreds to downtown Glens Falls. Those at the rally called for closing detention centers at the U.S.-Mexico border. A rally with a similar theme is planned for Thursday in Glens Falls. 

 Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli file photo, kphalen-tomaselli@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS — A protest seeking closure of border detention camps and ending the practice of separating migrant children from their parents will take place on Thursday.

The event will begin at noon in City Park.

Protesters will then march to the office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, at 5 Warren St. to urge that the camps be closed and families be reunified. A coalition of organizations, including the Saratoga Peace Alliance, the Saratoga Immigration Coalition and the Southern ADK branch of the Democratic Socialists of America, are hosting the event.

Speakers will include Diana Barnes, professor of world languages at Skidmore College; Kathy Manley, an Albany-based attorney; and Linda Motzkin, co-rabbi at Temple Sinai in Saratoga Springs. Singer-activist Ben Grosscup of People’s Music Network will perform.

Before the event, the groups delivered a letter to Stefanik making two demands: that families arriving in the country without authorization should not be incarcerated or separated for a few days, and for the camps to be closed. The group is also calling for creation of a task force to reunite children with their parents.

For more information, call Terence Diggory at 518-860-0262 or email tdiggory@skidmore.edu.

