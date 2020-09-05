Prospect Mountain summit reopens for visitors

LAKE GEORGE — People took advantage of nice weather to check out Prospect Mountain on Saturday.

“It’s a little more crowded than we thought it would be,” said Angela LiBardi, of Long Island, who was among the people taking pictures at one of the scenic overlooks.

She said the views are great.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation had reopened the summit area and hiking trail on Saturday after a series of improvements were completed. This included adding 450 feet of New York-sourced, large cut stone blocks along the roadway, trails and picnic area. This replaced a crumbling masonry wall. There is also 900 feet of new and restored paved trails, according to a news release.

The purpose of the blocks is to ensure the safety of visitors to the summit, picnic area and trails. The DEC also upgraded the viewshed to allow more people to enjoy the 360-degree, 100-mile view from the 2,030-foot summit.

Chuck Bauer of Hartsdale, said he was glad the attraction was reopened.

“it’s great to come up here and enjoy the beautiful park,” he said.