Prospect Mountain summit off limits to visitors

LAKE GEORGE — The Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway is now open, but visitors will not be allowed to reach the summit.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation work is underway to repair retaining walls forcing visitors to stop at the top parking lot.

The closure is anticipated to last until late August to allow the removal of 500 feet of mortared stone border wall that is crumbling. The walls will be replaced with individual stone blocks.

The summit will also be off limits to hikers.

Other changes include bathrooms being closed, through there will be port-a-potties at the bottom of the highway, removal of the "view scopes," prohibition of picnicking and no shuttle bus.

