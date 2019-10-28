{{featured_button_text}}
Fall foliage

Fall foliage, seen in October 2015 from the second overlook going up Prospect Mountain Highway. The highway will be open to the public for free the first two weekends in November in honor of Veterans Day.

 Ashleigh Abreu—Special to The Post-Star

LAKE GEORGE — The state Department of Environmental will waive entry fees for Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Parkway for the first two weekends of November, in honor of Veterans Day.

“In honor and recognition of the sacrifices made by veterans here in New York and throughout the nation, DEC has chosen special days on which the public can visit Prospect Mountain for free,” said Commissioner Basil Seggos. “DEC encourages visitors to take in Prospect’s spectacular 360-degree, 100-mile view from the 2,030-foot summit and reflect on the countless contributions our veterans have made to protect and serve our country.”

Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Parkway climbs 5.5-miles from the entry gate to a parking lot just below the summit. There are three separate overlooks along the parkway — the Narrows, Lake George, and Eagle’s Eye — from which to enjoy the scenery of the Adirondack Mountains and Lake George.

Accessible walkways, view scopes, and designated parking for people with disabilities are available on the summit. A picnic area with barbecue grills, accessible picnic tables, and accessible privy are located just below the summit. A self-guided nature trail and the remains of the world’s largest cable railroad can also be enjoyed by visitors. A shuttle with a wheel chair lift runs from the parking lot to the summit of the mountain.

A 0.2-mile trail ascends 155 feet from the parking lot to the summit for those who prefer to walk. The more adventurous can hike a 1.5-mile trail which climbs 1,630 feet from its trailhead on Smith Street in the village of Lake George.

The parkway will remain open through Veterans Day and will close for the season the following day. Typically, use of the parkway costs $10 for a car, $5 for a motorcycle, and $50 for a commercial bus.

