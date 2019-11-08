{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — The state Department of Environmental Conservation closed Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Parkway on Friday until further notice because of ice that recently formed on the road.

The ice creates an unsafe condition for drivers, the DEC said in a news release.

The closure is expected to last through the weekend and requires the cancellation of DEC’s planned event allowing the public to enjoy Prospect Mountain’s views for free in honor of Veterans Day.

The highway was scheduled to close for the season on Tuesday.

