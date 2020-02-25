Prosecutors try to build case in Decker fraud trial

QUEENSBURY — Warren County prosecutors and the defense lawyer for David J. Decker sparred Tuesday over whether Decker kept money that was supposed to pay for boat-washing stations on Lake George.
Authorities allege that Decker, then director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition, stole over $250,000 of state and federal funds that were meant for environmental projects in the Lake George basin. He faces eight criminal charges, including counts of grand larceny, corrupting the government and scheme to defraud.
The jury hearing the case heard about a dispute over payment that the Fund for Lake George, an environmental group that was part of the coalition, has not received for reimbursement for 2013 work on Lake George boat-washing stations.
Eric Siy, executive director of the Fund for Lake George, testified that the organization did not receive reimbursement for $53,000 it paid for the wash-station program, despite assurances from Decker that the money would be forthcoming.
Decker's defense attorney, Karl Sleight, extensively cross-examined Siy about details of the program, to the point that Warren County Judge John Hall barred a question after an objection by prosecutor Ben Smith that Sleight was being "argumentative."
Sleight said during a break in testimony that records show the state Department of State did not approve the reimbursement, and prosecutors were wrongly accusing Decker of taking the money.
You have free articles remaining.
The jury also heard from Joanne Watkins, Queensbury's town purchasing agent, who testified about the town's contracts with Decker for environmental projects, specifically the conversion of part of the former Gaslight Village amusement park in Lake George into a man-made wetland.
Sleight asked why the town of Queensbury was administering contracts for work in Lake George, and Watkins said that sort of town boundary crossing was common with watershed coalition projects.
Watkins said it was common with the organization's work.
"The whole thing with them (the contracts) was different, unusual," Watkins said.
Sleight also pointed out that Decker was not a town employee, as he seeks to try to show the jury that Decker was not a public official and not subject to the corrupting the government charge, which is the weightiest charge against him.
Queensbury paid Decker $363,000 in 2013, and $9,280 in 2014 and $23,741 in 2016. No payments were listed in 2015. Decker has claimed that he was entitled to any money he received pursuant to his contracts.
Testimony is to continue Wednesday. Opening statements in the trial were offered Monday.
The watershed coalition was a group of municipalities and environmental groups that worked together to bring in millions of dollars in funding for environmental projects. The coalition folded after Decker's arrest in March 2017, but many of the coalition members continue to work in an ad hoc group to complete more lake protection projects.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com