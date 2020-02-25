Prosecutors try to build case in Decker fraud trial

Sleight said during a break in testimony that records show the state Department of State did not approve the reimbursement, and prosecutors were wrongly accusing Decker of taking the money.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The jury also heard from Joanne Watkins, Queensbury's town purchasing agent, who testified about the town's contracts with Decker for environmental projects, specifically the conversion of part of the former Gaslight Village amusement park in Lake George into a man-made wetland.

Sleight asked why the town of Queensbury was administering contracts for work in Lake George, and Watkins said that sort of town boundary crossing was common with watershed coalition projects.

Watkins said it was common with the organization's work.

"The whole thing with them (the contracts) was different, unusual," Watkins said.

Sleight also pointed out that Decker was not a town employee, as he seeks to try to show the jury that Decker was not a public official and not subject to the corrupting the government charge, which is the weightiest charge against him.

Queensbury paid Decker $363,000 in 2013, and $9,280 in 2014 and $23,741 in 2016. No payments were listed in 2015. Decker has claimed that he was entitled to any money he received pursuant to his contracts.