QUEENSBURY — Warren County prosecutors are asking county Judge John Hall to force a murder suspect to give a DNA sample to be compared to evidence from the crime scene.
The Warren County District Attorney's Office wants to take a swab from the mouth of Jesse J. Breault to compare his DNA to material recovered from items seized during the investigation, including a knife, an iPhone, a cigarette and package of rolling papers, court records show.
It was unclear whether the knife was the weapon that Breault is accused of using to stab Christopher J. Goss to death early the morning of May 24 in a parking lot off Quaker Road.
Breault, 25, of Glens Falls, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and lesser counts for the stabbing death of Goss, 36, of Queensbury.
Police said the two men met before dawn that morning as part of a dispute that their girlfriends had been having, and a fight ensued. Breault has said he acted in self-defense.
Warren County sheriff's officers said Breault's girlfriend, Ashley N. Bell, 29, of Queensbury, was with him, and was charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution, both felonies. She is accused of lying to police, and assisting Breault in removing evidence from the crime scene, as police said he dropped his cellphone there and they returned to get it a short time later.
The two were arrested about 6 hours after Goss' body was discovered on the front lawn of a home on Meadow Lane.
While Breault has been indicted in Warren County Court, charges are still pending against Bell in Queensbury Town Court.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said the case against her is still pending, and he could not comment on whether she would be indicted or was cooperating with authorities.
Breault is due in court on July 17 to argue the motion for a DNA sample before Warren County Judge John Hall. His lawyer, Derrick Hogan, did not return a phone call for comment Tuesday.
DNA samples are obtained by using a Q-Tip to swab the inside of the defendant's mouth. Under state law, prosecutors have the ability to seek them from a defendant who is indicted, and the requests are typically granted.
Court records show that investigators also recovered surveillance videos from Advanced Rental, across Quaker Road from the Rick's Bike Shop parking lot where the fatal confrontation occurred, and Pioneer Bank on Quaker Road during the investigation. The videos were turned over to Hogan, but there was no explanation as to what they showed.
Police said both Breault and Bell gave videotaped statements to police during the investigation.
Breault is being held in Warren County Jail without bail, while Bell is free on bail.
