Prosecutors seek DNA from fatal crash suspect

QUEENSBURY — Warren County prosecutors are seeking a DNA sample from the Central New York man who faces a manslaughter charge for allegedly killing a Brant Lake man during a high-speed chase with police last September.
As trial in the case approaches, prosecutors are trying to figure out if DNA recovered from the cab of the truck belongs to Skyler B. Crouse, who is accused of crashing into a pickup driven by Joseph Turcotte last Sept. 26. Turcotte died from the high-speed collision on the Exit 25 northbound off ramp.
Crouse continued driving a few hundred feet afterward, then got out and ran off before state troopers were able to corral him in woods near the Northway.
A forensic analysis of the rental truck Crouse is accused of driving found DNA from an unidentified source, and the Warren County District Attorney's Office wants to compare it to Crouse's. DNA evidence could be important to link him to the vehicle if he claims he was not the driver.
Court records show unidentified DNA was found on a can of Twisted Tea, a pill bottle, the rental agreement for the Chevrolet Silverado pickup, a vaping device, clothes and steering wheel. There was also blood found in the cab of the truck.
Warren County Judge John Hall will consider the request to compel Crouse to provide a DNA sample on Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Crouse, who told police he is from Nedrow, near Syracuse, is accused of driving over 100 mph northbound from Queensbury towared Chester after troopers clocked him driving 90 mph in a work zone. He got off at Exit 25 moments after State Police used a tire deflation device to puncture at least one of his tires.
Turcotte, 38, had gotten off the highway seconds earlier, and was approaching Route 8 when his truck was hit, causing it to flip over.
Turcotte was a renowned boat builder whose family operates Gar Wood Boats. He also served on the Horicon Planning Board.
Police have not said if they know why Crouse, a native of the Mohawk Akwesasne reservation on the Canadian border, was in the region. He has a criminal history of being involved in smuggling activities at the border, having been arrested for bringing untaxed tobacco across the St. Lawrence River in 2012.
Crouse, 30, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges, including second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, leaving the scene of a fatal accident, two counts of unlawful fleeing of a police officer, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He also was charged with public lewdness for allegedly exposing his genitalia and masturbating in front of police and hospital staff at Glens Falls Hospital.
Crouse later told police that he was an opioid addict and was "mentally insane," records show.
There has been no indication a psychiatric defense was planned in the case, though.
Trial in the case has been set to start April 6.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com