Prosecutors seek DNA from fatal crash suspect

QUEENSBURY — Warren County prosecutors are seeking a DNA sample from the Central New York man who faces a manslaughter charge for allegedly killing a Brant Lake man during a high-speed chase with police last September.

As trial in the case approaches, prosecutors are trying to figure out if DNA recovered from the cab of the truck belongs to Skyler B. Crouse, who is accused of crashing into a pickup driven by Joseph Turcotte last Sept. 26. Turcotte died from the high-speed collision on the Exit 25 northbound off ramp.

Crouse continued driving a few hundred feet afterward, then got out and ran off before state troopers were able to corral him in woods near the Northway.

A forensic analysis of the rental truck Crouse is accused of driving found DNA from an unidentified source, and the Warren County District Attorney's Office wants to compare it to Crouse's. DNA evidence could be important to link him to the vehicle if he claims he was not the driver.

Court records show unidentified DNA was found on a can of Twisted Tea, a pill bottle, the rental agreement for the Chevrolet Silverado pickup, a vaping device, clothes and steering wheel. There was also blood found in the cab of the truck.