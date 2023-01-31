Prosecutors rebut claims of former watershed coalition director appealing fraud conviction

LAKE GEORGE — Prosecutors have filed their response to the appeal by the former Lake George Watershed Coalition director of his conviction on fraud charges, saying even if there were any errors at trial, the evidence of his guilt is overwhelming.

David J. Decker was sentenced in September 2020 to 8 to 24 years in prison after being convicted in March 2020 of grand larceny and scheme to defraud. Prosecutors said that Decker diverted a quarter-million dollars of federal and state grant funds into shell companies that he created but did not provide any services or materials. Those funds were used at gambling establishments and to pay personal expenses and credit card bills.

He also was found guilty on four counts of offering a false instrument for filing for failing to report income on his tax returns in four separate years.

Decker has been free pending appeal. Because of the voluminous record, the state Supreme Court Appellate Division, 3rd Judicial Department, granted multiple extensions of time to file the appeal.

The Post-Star reported in September that his attorney, Karl Sleight, filed his brief in June. Among his arguments are that prosecutors failed to understand the nature of the contracts Decker was handling. Sleight claimed that Decker was operating under a “lump sum” contract in which he was payed a fixed amount to oversee the grant program. This is different from a reimbursement grant in which money is paid to vendors for specific sources. He also had claimed that his client was the victim of a political feud and that he was not able to introduce evidence at trial favorable to Decker. Also, he said Decker kept poor records, but that does not rise to the level of a crime.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone filed his response in Nov. 30, defending the conviction.

“Defendant engaged in a systematic course of conduct over many years, continuously seeking reimbursement for expenses incurred as the LGWC and funneling these funds to his own accounts. In furtherance of his scheme, Defendant made false representations, denying receipt of funds he had already received to avoid any obligation to pay others. Defendant's intent to defraud the victims is demonstrated by how quickly he paid himself with reimbursed funds provided to him for their benefit.”

Carusone disputed that Decker was being penalized for sloppy bookkeeping and reporting of his taxes.

“Defendant did not merely forget to report a few minor details on his returns; the unreported amounts were significant percentages of his yearly incomes: a tenth in 2013, more than half in 2014, and more than a quarter in 2016,” Carusone wrote.

Suppression issue

Another issue raised by Sleight is that the defense filed a motion to suppress evidence, including bank records that were obtained through a search of Decker’s home and office. Prosecutors did not opt to hold a hearing on the matter and decided they would not enter those records into evidence. However, witnesses testified during the trial about information in those documents. Sleight objected to their testimony.

Prosecutors wrote in the response to the appeal that there is no legal basis for Sleight’s claim that they should not have been allowed to testify.

“Looking at the totality of Defendant's argument, he is urging this Court to conclude that once a witness has gained knowledge based upon something that later becomes suppressed, they are precluded from testifying at all. Defendant cites no authority for his position, and the People could not find any case law that supports such a novel claim. However, it is well settled that when suppression occurs, the facts that become suppressed do not become sacrosanct,” according to the brief.

Sleight also said he was prevented from having people testify at trial to support his assertion that Decker was caught up in a political storm in the town of Queensbury. He claimed evidence may have been planted to make Decker look poorly and hurt the re-election campaign of town Supervisor John Strough. One of the investigators on the case is the husband of Rachel Seeber, who was challenging Strough at time.

“Those individuals who allegedly had a motive to fabricate evidence never testified, and as a result, there simply was no motive to fabricate for Defendant to explore,” Carusone wrote.

Also, Carusone wrote that were under no obligation to prove that the government suffered a pecuniary loss by Decker’s misrepresentations of his income.

“Given the lengths undertaken by Defendant to obfuscate his expenses combined with his failure to accurately report his income, identifying the exact loss to the government would be extremely difficult,” he said.

Prosecutors also said that they believe the weight of the evidence was overwhelming.

“Thus, even if the court erred in its rulings, the errors were harmless because of the overwhelming evidence of guilt.”

Trial penalty claim

Another one of Sleight’s arguments is that his client incurred a “trial penalty” — meaning he received a harsher sentence by opting to take the matter before a jury instead of pleading guilty. Decker had been offered a plea deal of 5 years of probation and restitution.

Prosecutors wrote in the appeal that the defense did not articulate any extraordinary circumstances that would warrant a reduction in sentence. Sleight had said that Decker has health issues, but did not elaborate how they would merit a reduction in sentence.

“Given the privileges that Defendant enjoyed, and his total failure to accept responsibility, there is no prospect of rehabilitation for this defendant. Rather, the trial court properly sentenced Defendant to prison based upon considerations of deterring others from engaging in future conduct and obtaining retribution for the full breadth of Defendant's conduct, which spanned years,” Carusone wrote.

Decker's response

Sleight on Dec. 19 filed a response to the people’s motion in which he restates many of the points in his appeal.

He reiterated that since the Lake George Watershed Coalition was not a formal entity, a bank account could not be opened in its name. Decker was putting money into accounts with his name on them.

Sleight said that even if Decker was late paying contractors and claims, that does not rise to the level of criminal conduct.

Sleight reiterated his stance that prosecutors did not prove their case.

He also believes the sentence is harsh.

“The imposition of consecutive sentences totaling 8-24 years in state prison is not within the normal confines for this type of offense and a sentence of this length is reserved for the worst of society’s offenders, not for a 72-year-old, first-time, non-violent offender. There is no question Appellant’s sentence is punitive, harsh and excessive.”

The next step is for oral arguments to be scheduled in the case.