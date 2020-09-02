 Skip to main content
Prosecutors ready for trial in case of Hadley man accused of stabbing wife
BALLSTON SPA — Prosecutors say they are ready to proceed to trial in the case of the Hadley man accused of stabbing his wife in June.

Gary Carvajal, 66, allegedly stabbed his wife once in the back with a knife at their home at 18 Grove Court. The woman was transported to Saratoga Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Gary Carvajal

Carvajal

Carvajal has been indicted on felony charges of attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He also faces a first-degree criminal contempt charge for allegedly trying to contact his wife.

Carvajal appeared virtually in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday for a hearing in the case.

Assistant District Attorney Victoria Ruglis said all relevant material has been turned over to the defense team and the case is ready to proceed to trial.

Carvajal’s lawyer, Mark Sacco, said he had received all the information.

Judge James Murphy set the next court date as Sept. 25 at 10:30 a.m. At that time, there will be an update on whether a plea deal is being offered. Sacco must also submit any motions by that date.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen said previously that this case is an example of the uptick in domestic violence because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

