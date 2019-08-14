{{featured_button_text}}

ALBANY — An Essex County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for alleged false statements to the U.S. Veterans Administration related to alleged disability "unemployability" related to military service.

Alex Cheney, 55, of Moriah, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Albany, after claiming in September 2016 that he had not been working when he had worked in construction, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He has pleaded not guilty and been released pending further court action.

The VA's Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments