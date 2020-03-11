Prosecution ends Decker trial proof, judge says jury can hear evidence

QUEENSBURY — The prosecution wrapped up its criminal case against former Lake George Watershed Coalition director David J. Decker on Wednesday, with defense witnesses scheduled for Thursday after Warren County Judge John Hall upheld charges.
Decker's defense lawyer, Karl Sleight, asked Hall to throw out the charges, arguing the prosecution did not meet its burden of proof over the past 2.5 weeks.
He said Decker's project contract allowed him to take the money that was given to him by the municipalities in the coalition, and there was no proof Decker intended to defraud anyone.
"Mr. Decker was the owner of this money. He didn't obtain it unlawfully," Sleight said.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith disagreed, pointing to Decker's alleged funneling of nearly $100,000 to a company he created, Empire State Materials & Supply, that authorities said did no work or provided no supplies for any of the projects.
"Empire State Supply or Suppy was nothing more than a piece of paper to obtain funds," Smith said. "He used that fake company to upcharge."
Hall declined to toss out the charges, setting the stage for defense witnesses, expected to include numerous elected officials, to testify starting Thursday.
Several current and former town supervisors and Lake George Mayor Bob Blais are on the witness list, as they signed off on payments to Decker. The defense case is expected to last into early next week, but it was unclear whether Decker would testify.
Decker, 69, a professional engineer from Burnt Hills, is accused of stealing more than $250,000 in state and federal grant funding that was awarded for environmental projects in the Lake George basin, and filing four years of false state tax returns. He faces eight charges, including counts of grand larceny, scheme to defraud, corrupting the government and offering a false instrument for filing.
The prosecution's case wrapped up Wednesday with more testimony from a state forensic tax auditor, who testified that Decker failed to claim more than $400,000 in income from the Watershed Coalition and a youth basketball league he ran between 2012 and 2016.
Sleight, though, pointed out that Decker filed amended returns for the years in question, and that the state Department of Taxation and Finance did not audit or reject those returns.
