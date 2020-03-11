Prosecution ends Decker trial proof, judge says jury can hear evidence

QUEENSBURY — The prosecution wrapped up its criminal case against former Lake George Watershed Coalition director David J. Decker on Wednesday, with defense witnesses scheduled for Thursday after Warren County Judge John Hall upheld charges.

Decker's defense lawyer, Karl Sleight, asked Hall to throw out the charges, arguing the prosecution did not meet its burden of proof over the past 2.5 weeks.

He said Decker's project contract allowed him to take the money that was given to him by the municipalities in the coalition, and there was no proof Decker intended to defraud anyone.

"Mr. Decker was the owner of this money. He didn't obtain it unlawfully," Sleight said.

Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith disagreed, pointing to Decker's alleged funneling of nearly $100,000 to a company he created, Empire State Materials & Supply, that authorities said did no work or provided no supplies for any of the projects.

"Empire State Supply or Suppy was nothing more than a piece of paper to obtain funds," Smith said. "He used that fake company to upcharge."

Hall declined to toss out the charges, setting the stage for defense witnesses, expected to include numerous elected officials, to testify starting Thursday.