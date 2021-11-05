Proposed Warren County budget would boost spending on roads

QUEENSBURY — Warren County would spend $10.5 million on road paving — a record amount of investment — under a nearly $173.34 million proposed budget for 2022 that stays under the tax cap.

Total spending would increase by $14.55 million over last year’s austerity budget of $158.785 million, which was passed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority of the increase in the budget is allocating another $7.8 million into road paving. The county owns 350 miles of roads and typically spends $3 million to $3.5 million per year. However, it would need to spend about $5.5 million in the next few years in order to catch up with maintenance.

In addition, the budget includes funding to hire four additional sheriff’s deputies, enhance cybersecurity and provide more money for the senior meals program, according to the budget presentation.

In addition, the budget continues funding for the COVID-19 pandemic response, an improved recycling program, new staff in the Veterans Services and Planning Department and grant-funded programs in several departments including probation and indigent legal defense.

The budget would increase the tax levy by $678,000, or 1.47%, to $46.83 million. That is well below the 3.81% cap allowed by the state formula.

The total assessed value of the county has increased by nearly $237 million to just over $12 billion. Because of that growth in the tax base, the tax rate would drop by about 2 cents to $3.899 per $1,000 of assessed value. A homeowner with a property assessed at $200,000 would pay about $780 in taxes — a drop of about $4.

Property tax revenue funds about 27% of the budget. Another major revenue source is sales tax. The county is budgeting to receive $56.62 million in 2022 compared with the $55 million it budgeted for 2021.

Other revenue sources are $16.27 million in state aid, $11.46 million in federal aid, $12.53 million in department income and $13.3 million in miscellaneous revenue. Also, the county plans to tap $3 million in fund balance including $1 million from its general reserve and the rest from specific reserves dedicated to funding county roads, road machinery and legacy costs from when the county ran the Westmount facility as well as an occupancy tax reserve.

Among the cost drivers in the budget are $3.3 million increase in wages. Warren County has settled contracts with three unions in the last year — CSEA, the Police Benevolent Association and the Alliance. The budget includes a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for nonunion employees, which is the first increase since the start of the pandemic

Retirement costs dropped by nearly $800,000.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors will review the budget at its Nov. 19 meeting.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas, the county’s budget officer, said that the reduced tax rate and effort to stay below the cap reflect the sensitivity to the economic impact that COVID-19 has had on residents.

“This budget calls for effective planning to maintain major county public works infrastructure and keep these large costs predictable and affordable long into the future,” he said in a news release.

Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, said the county should be good stewards of the residents’ tax dollars.

“This budget strikes a good balance between funding important programs for our residents, including major investments in roads and public safety, while also never forgetting that this is your money,” she said in a news release.

No money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act was earmarked into the 2022 budget. The Board of Supervisors will decide how to use that funding later this year.

A copy of the budget presentation can be found on the county’s website at warrencountyny.gov.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

