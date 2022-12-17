Proposed solar project on wild bird grasslands in Fort Edward raises concerns

FORT EDWARD — The state’s drive for renewable energy is colliding with critical conservation efforts in Fort Edward’s grasslands.

“Our position is that we’re supportive of solar,” said Katherine Roome, a board member of the Grassland Bird Trust, or GBT.

The nonprofit formed in 2010 to protect open, grassy land in the Fort Edward area and advocate for the wild birds that depend on it.

GBT is concerned that renewable energy developer Boralex’s proposed 100-megawatt solar facility on 750 acres in Fort Edward and Argyle will harm this scarce habitat.

According to GBT, more than 100 species of birds breed, winter or migrate in the grasslands in Fort Edward, Argyle and Kingsbury. A winter resident, the short-eared owl, is endangered in the state. Once New York’s most common owl, the population is down to only 50 breeding pairs statewide. Ten other birds that winter or breed there are threatened.

There’s very little science on the effect of ground-mounted solar panels on birds, Roome said. Small birds like the Henslow’s sparrow, eastern meadowlark, bobolink, and sedge wren, all threatened in New York, may be able to forage and nest in the grass under the rows of panels and their posts.

By contrast, raptors like the short-eared owl and state-threatened northern harrier and American kestrel hunt by sight and fly low over the ground. Roome called it “highly doubtful” that the birds can dodge the panels and still capture their prey.

“We’ll be the test case for how grassland birds live with solar panels,” Roome said. “We don’t want our birds to be used as lab rats.”

The issue of grassland bird habitat has come up in some of Boralex’s other solar projects, said Darren Suarez, the company’s vice president of communications and public relations.

“We work with key stakeholders to integrate our projects,” Suarez said. “We’re open to a variety of ways to work with the community. All potential solutions are on the table. We’re very conscious of our role as developers to mitigate climate change.”

Boralex is a Canadian company with operations in Canada, the U.S., France and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates seven hydroelectric stations in New York, including sites in Hudson Falls, Middle Falls, South Glens Falls, and Warrensburg. It recently started developing solar electric projects in the U.S. and has solar farms in service in California, Indiana and Alabama. More projects are in development, including 12 in New York.

New York became more attractive for solar developers in July 2019 when the state passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. The act aims to double the state’s distributed solar generation to 6,000 MW by 2025, generate 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable sources by 2030, and have 100% carbon emissions-free electricity by 2040.

The CLCPA changed the oversight of big solar projects from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to a new agency, the Office of Renewable Energy Siting, or ORES, and streamlined the permitting process.

Boralex’s 100 MW project in the Washington County Grasslands would be 90% in Fort Edward and 10% in Argyle. Twenty-MW projects in Easton, Greenwich and Moreau are in the early phases of development, Suarez said.

Desirable land

The Fort Edward site, east of the village, is desirable because it’s treeless and is crossed by a National Grid transmission line. Boralex has lease options with 23 landowners, according to GBT.

“Boralex’s website is full of statements about how they want to be environmentally aware,” Roome said.

Her group understands the importance of phasing out fossil fuels to fight climate change and recognizes the potential financial benefits of the project to Fort Edward, she said. But GBT questions what happens to the grassland and its wildlife when a critical part of it is covered by solar panels.

“We want to collaborate with Fort Edward to modify the Boralex plan without affecting benefits to the town,” Roome said during a presentation Nov. 14 to the Town Board. That includes siting panels away from 78 acres that GBT owns and manages near the Alfred Z. Solomon Grassland Viewing Area on County Road 42 and a 480-acre state-owned wildlife management area nearby. GBT would also like Boralex to concentrate the panels in the southern part of its target area. That land has been more affected by agriculture and is less attractive to birds, Roome said.

Under the state’s previous regulations for solar facilities, Boralex would have been required to conserve 3 acres of similar habitat for every 1 acre taken for the project, either by purchase or arranging a conservation agreement with nearby landowners. The new regulations reduce that to 0.2 acres for winter habitat and 0.4 acres for breeding habitat.

“They might have to conserve fewer than 100 acres,” Roome said. “Our goal is to have them conserve much more than that.”

State permits needed

When it’s ready to apply for state permits, Boralex will have to file a notice of its intent to file an application and hold a public hearing. It will have 60 days to file the application, Roome said.

“All applicants with completed applications have to put up $100,000 to cover costs for parties that want to intervene,” Roome said. “But it’s very hard to intervene. Applicants put in a large amount of environmental data. ORES sees that the application is complete, and there’s not a lot more evidence introduced.”

“We’re in the information collection stage,” Suarez said.

Environmental field studies and analysis of the data will continue into the early part of 2023, then “we’ll approach the state about a permit,” he said.

If approved, power generation would begin in late 2024 or early 2025, depending on the permitting process, availability of labor and materials, and weather.

“We have agreements with the landowners to be on the site for 30 years,” Suarez said. “That could be extended.”

He called solar power facilities “a temporary land use”: When the project ends, the land can be restored. Solar farms prevent other, permanent conversions such as housing, he said.

ORES has authority over solar projects greater than 25 MW, but “towns have a special role to review the project,” Suarez said. “We provide funds to help them do that. We want to be consistent with local laws.”

At the end of the project, “we have an obligation to remove the materials and leave the site better than we found it,” Suarez said. “We’ll take the panels out and recycle them.”

Could Boralex just replace old panels with new ones?

“The efficiency of solar panels is increasing,” Suarez said. “They’ll produce more energy more often with less land. As the technology improves, in 10 years panels could be 10 times more efficient.”

Boralex’s U.S. office is in South Glens Falls. With its hydroelectric sites, “Boralex has been in the community for more than 20 years,” Suarez said. “We have a long-term commitment to the community.” For the solar projects, “we’re working with all involved to identify the right locations. We’re working to come up with solutions that meet most interests.”

The town is just starting the process with Boralex, Fort Edward Town Supervisor Timothy Fisher said. Town officials have met with Boralex staff, and the town attorney will review the company’s proposals.

“Boralex is trying to be good to the town,” Fisher said.

Fort Edward has zoning and permitting requirements. A 20 MW solar project with a different developer is going through the town’s planning process, but because of the size of the Boralex proposal, oversight lies with ORES.

“We really don’t have authority over it,” Fisher said.

Local benefits

The landowners who lease their land to Boralex “will be the biggest beneficiaries” locally, Fisher said. Boralex will make payments in lieu of taxes to the town.

Boralex “likes to do community projects,” Fisher said.

The town owns a park in the Fort Miller neighborhood that needs improvements, and he’s hopeful the company will be willing to help.

“That has to be negotiated,” Fisher said.

GBT says that the rare birds that can be seen on the grasslands draw locals and tourists. The Alfred Z. Solomon Grassland Viewing Area was added to the New York State Birding Trail earlier this year, and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and officials with Washington County Tourism recognize the grasslands’ importance to county tourism.

The town has no way of tracking that economic impact.

“We know it’s a popular area,” Fisher said.

Argyle Town Supervisor Robert Henke said he expects the 10% of the project in his town “would mostly be access” to the rest of the land. Argyle has no zoning or site plan review.

“I’ve heard very little comment on it one way or the other,” Henke said. “I’m not sure where I stand on it.”

In 1997, the National Audubon Society named 2,000 acres of grassland in Fort Edward, Argyle and Kingsbury an Important Bird Area, or IBA, because of its high value to grassland and other birds.

“Audubon has been involved for decades with the preservation of the Fort Edward grasslands,” said Michael Burger, executive director of Audubon Connecticut and New York and vice president of National Audubon. Audubon helped stop a proposed 327-home development in the area in 2006, he said.

Recognizing the grave threat of climate change to birds, “Audubon is strongly in favor of renewable energy development,” Burger said. “But it has to be sited responsibly so it doesn’t impact birds. There’s all the space in the state that it needs to develop solar without affecting the highest quality habitat.”

The Fort Edward grasslands “are one of the most important sites for grassland birds in New York,” Burger said.

A report earlier this year from the DEC identified the grasslands as one of the eight most important grassland areas in the state, and the farthest east. But grasslands are rarely protected. About 95% of New York’s grasslands are privately owned. The state controls less than 0.5%, according to the report, “New York Department of Environmental Conservation Strategy for Grassland Habitat Management and Conservation 2022-2027.”

Habitats being lost

As a result, the habitat is rapidly being lost to development, intensive agriculture and reversion to forest. The birds who need that habitat are vanishing with it.

North America has lost about a third of its birds since 1970, according to a 2019 study from Cornell University, and “grassland birds are one of the fastest disappearing groups of birds in North America,” Burger said.

Audubon has collaborated with researchers to predict the impact of climate change on individual bird species. It recently studied whether habitat loss or climate change has the greater potential to drive species to extinction.

“For grassland birds, habitat is more important,” Burger said.

Burger said he’s spoken with GBT and Boralex to exchange information and share concerns.

“We’re monitoring the situation,” he said. “Boralex hasn’t submitted an application yet.” When that happens, “we’ll have more information and Audubon will see how it can be involved.”

“The first we heard of” the project “was a few months ago,” when GBT contacted them, said Lewis Grove, director of wind and energy at American Bird Conservancy. “This is the first solar project we’ve ever come out against.”

Like Audubon, ABC recognizes the danger that climate change poses to birds and all other wildlife.

“We support renewable energy, and solar will be a big part of it,” Grove said. But “the land has incredibly high value for bird conservation.” Populations of grassland birds have dropped 70% to 80% in the last few decades, he said, and grassland raptors are most at risk.

“Humans don’t think grass is productive. They like to build on it or turn it into agricultural land,” Grove said.

Short-eared owls are a wintering species on the grassland. If Boralex is only required to conserve 0.2 acre for every acre it takes, “we’re concerned that ratio is so low, important habitat won’t be replaced and the owls will disappear. We want mitigation. If acres are going to be taken out, we want an equal number of acres conserved.”

The project is “in the worst place it could be for birds,” Grove said. “We want the process to be as good as it can be for birds.”