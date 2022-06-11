Proposed Solar farm at Ciba-Geigy site progressing

QUEENSBURY — A 44.1-acre solar farm has been proposed at the former Ciba-Geigy industrial site at 89 Lower Warren St. The location of the proposed project along the bank of the Hudson River is currently managed by the state Department of Environmental Conservation as an inactive hazardous waste site in the state Superfund program, according to the cover letter for the project. The proposed project from AC Power 31 LLC will be a solar energy facility and will include an approximately 5-megawatt ground-mounted solar energy system and other infrastructure connecting to the local grid. The solar farm will occupy 44.1 acres of the 62.72-acre parcel that is owned by BASF Corp. based in Toms River, New Jersey. Alex Caven, project manager for Tetra Tech who would be developing and constructing the farm, said in a cover letter for the project sent to the Queensbury Planning Board that the intent of the project is to “generate and deliver renewable electric energy to the Queensbury community and general public benefit.” There would be 11,804 solar panels installed over 9 acres of the property, according to documents on the Queensbury Planning Board’s website. The project will also include the preparation of the property for the instillation of the panels, drivable areas on site for access, and access through a land parcel located east of the farm. There will be stormwater management, fencing and other landscaping included in the project as well.

The location of the proposed project and access parcels fall in Queensbury’s Heavy Industrial District. According to the cover letter for the project, solar farms are allowed in this district by special permit and site plan approval from the Planning Board. John Strough, Queensbury town supervisor, said that he has been encouraging the BASF Corp. to pursue a solar energy project. He said that the location on Lower Warren Street is the ideal spot for a solar farm. He said BASF has been working on this proposal for about two years. It is an unobstructed parcel that receives plenty of sun due to its southern exposure, according to Strough. He said that the area is brownfield, so there isn’t much else that could be done there. “I suggested to them several years ago that they put solar there, because it’s a perfect place for solar,” Strough said. “I mean you’ve got that brownfield. What else is it good for?” A public hearing on the proposed project is set for the June 23 meeting of the Queensbury Planning Board. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Queensbury Activity Center at Town Hall.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts.

