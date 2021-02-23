Proposed solar array project fails to impress Moreau Planning Board; Public hearing set for April 19

Planning Board members said the proposal was clearly only for solar panels and that it would be “dead on arrival” if the Town Board chose not to accept a gift of land for recreational uses. The developer has proposed giving the town about 92 acres for a park, on the grounds that recreation would be the second use on the property and thus meet the PUD requirement for multiple uses.

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, contacted after the meeting, declined to comment on whether the town would accept the land and build recreational amenities there. The town has struggled to complete the first phase of an accessible playground project at the town’s Rec Park, and recently negotiated to buy more land adjacent to that park with the money from selling the former Town Hall.

The town is also considering allowing sand mining at the Rec Park to raise money for more amenities there, and is working on a trail by the river. The trail has such a severely limited budget that the work is mainly being performed by BOCES students who are learning how to use heavy equipment.

Kusnierz said it would “inappropriate” for him to comment on the recreation proposal until after the Planning Board makes a decision on the project.