Proposed septic inspection law gets mostly good marks

QUEENSBURY — Warren County supervisors gave good marks to septic inspection legislation, but asked whether towns should be able to opt out and whether more water bodies should be included in the law.
The full Board of Supervisors met in a workshop on Wednesday to discuss the law, which would require inspection of septic systems that are within 250 feet of certain water bodies upon transfer of the property.
The law applies to properties on Lake George, Schroon Lake, Schroon River, Brant Lake, Loon Lake, Lake Luzerne, Friends Lake and the Hudson River.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who served as chairwoman of the special committee studying the septic issue, said Glen Lake was not included because those properties are covered by similar laws in Queensbury and Bolton.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild wanted to know why tributaries were not included.
“It’s very important to include every single water body in Warren County because of the fact that this water goes somewhere and it goes into our lakes,” he said.
Braymer said leaving out tributaries was a compromise that happened in committee.
“We did talk about that issue of tributaries and trying to strike a good balance on where we could make a difference and not overwhelming people starting out,” she said.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said the intent is to start with the main water bodies, where a lot of nonconforming lots with older septic systems are located. County officials do not want to overreach.
“Nationwide, there is an effort to regulate things like tributaries, and it’s getting a lot of pushback from farmers and others, because it’s seeming to be a little too intrusive,” he said.
Residents would be required to hire their own engineer to conduct the inspection. The inspection reports would be reviewed by the county Building and Codes Department, Braymer said.
The law includes a definition of failing systems. They include septic systems with no tank or with a metal tank or one from which sewage is leaking or backing up into the structure.
The property owner with a failing system must hire a licensed engineer to come up with a remediation plan, which the county would review.
The system must also conform to state Department of Health regulations, including minimum setback from a well and size of the tank for number of bedrooms, Braymer said.
Homeowners can go through an appeals process to one of the county committees.
Opt-out provision
Although the law includes an opt-out provision, Braymer said she hopes towns would not opt out. She knew of only one town — Lake George — where officials have said they would.
Horicon Supervisor Sylvia Smith said her town would likely opt out, because the Horicon board is working on its own law. She would like to see the law include other water bodies in her community, such as Beaver Pond, Crystal Lake and Smith Pond.
Braymer said towns can craft their own laws.
“This isn’t going to preempt any town from going farther than we have,” she said.
Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond said he agreed.
“I think it gives every community the opportunity to go in another direction if they want,” he said. “This committee has done a real good job of putting this local law together and I’m planning on supporting it.”
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan asked the other supervisors to join the county law until they adopt their own. Lake George is at risk. Algal blooms have already appeared because of excessive nutrients going into the lake.
Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas said he would not be surprised if his board opted out of the law.
“Now you’re talking about adding another burden to the people that first of all have a hard time paying their taxes and another regulation for them and another burden to the town,” he said.
He said many residents of the hamlet live on small lots that would have nonconforming septic systems, and he worried they would not be able to sell their houses.
The town has done some preliminary estimates and found it would cost about $10 million to build sewer, according to Thomas.
Braymer said one of the reasons to have the county review the plans is to alleviate the burden on towns.
Leggett said Chester will opt into the county law. The town had their own law on the books for 15 years, but it was difficult to enforce. A uniform countywide law will make it easier for real estate agents who are buying and selling properties, he said.
Leggett said the new law shouldn't hurt people's ability to sell their properties.
He cited a recent example of a 0.16-acre property on the Schroon River that sold for $275,000.
“I don’t think they need financial assistance to replace their system if they’re able to do that,” he said. “Most of these properties that we’re talking about are not hardship cases.”
Some residents may be short on money, but he pointed out the inspection is required only when a sale of the property is pending. Covering the cost of the inspection could be part of the negotiations, he said.
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber suggested that federal stimulus money could help with sewer infrastructure projects.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty called it a “big first step” and said he would support it.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the legislation identifies failing septic systems and sends a strong message that supervisors consider the environment important to the county’s future, its economy and its residents’ health.
The law will be introduced at the board's October meeting, where supervisors will schedule a public hearing for November. At that point, it could be approved. It would go into effect six months after its adoption.
