Proposed septic inspection law gets mostly good marks

Horicon Supervisor Sylvia Smith said her town would likely opt out, because the Horicon board is working on its own law. She would like to see the law include other water bodies in her community, such as Beaver Pond, Crystal Lake and Smith Pond.

Braymer said towns can craft their own laws.

“This isn’t going to preempt any town from going farther than we have,” she said.

Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond said he agreed.

“I think it gives every community the opportunity to go in another direction if they want,” he said. “This committee has done a real good job of putting this local law together and I’m planning on supporting it.”

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan asked the other supervisors to join the county law until they adopt their own. Lake George is at risk. Algal blooms have already appeared because of excessive nutrients going into the lake.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas said he would not be surprised if his board opted out of the law.

“Now you’re talking about adding another burden to the people that first of all have a hard time paying their taxes and another regulation for them and another burden to the town,” he said.