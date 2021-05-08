Proposed Salem school budget would keep taxes level

SALEM — Salem school district residents will see no increase in their 2021-22 property taxes under the district’s proposed budget, although costs will increase 10.68% to $15,631,195.
The majority of the increase, $1,287,094, is the result of the first payment coming due on the school’s capital project, said school Superintendent David Glover. Without the payment, the budget would have increased only 2.81%, or a little less than $397,000.
State aid, mostly for the building project, will cover 80% of the debt payment, Glover said. That aid will continue over the 15 years of the debt. The rest of the capital project cost is raised from district revenues.
The school board and administration kept the tax levy level by taking $1,043,515 from the fund balance, up $225,564 from this year’s $817,951. Federal funds will help cover extra costs due to the pandemic and will be available for three years, Glover said. No cuts were made to staff or programs.
The school’s projected revenues for 2021-2022 include 56% from state aid, 35% from tax levy and 9% from fund balance. Expenses are 72% for program, 19% for capital project and 9% for administration.
The building project “is coming in under budget and on schedule,” Glover said. It includes work “from the basement to rebuilding the tallest chimney,” including a new playground, building additions, renovations to bathrooms and the nurse’s suite, asbestos abatement, new ventilation units in elementary classrooms, and new heating, fire alarm, public address and phone systems. Most of the work should be completed over the summer, leaving only the punch list and paperwork for the fall, he said.
Voters will be asked to approve an amount not to exceed $40,000 a year for five years to lease two new 65-passenger buses; create a capital reserve fund, funded by money left over in the budget, not to exceed $1.5 million; add a Salem student as a non-voting member to the Board of Education; and increase the tax levy for the Bancroft Library by $584, to $29,775. The library is not part of the school but the school collects taxes for its support.
The capital reserve fund will decrease the impact of future capital projects on taxpayers, Glover said.
Incumbent Board of Education members Heidi Kirchner and Jaclyn Nolan are running unopposed for three-year terms.
The school held a budget hearing on May 6. More detail about the budget is in the district newsletter, available on the school’s website and as a mailer to all district residents.
Residents will have another opportunity to ask questions about the budget between May 13 and 17.
The vote will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 18 at the high school.