Proposed Salem school budget would keep taxes level

SALEM — Salem school district residents will see no increase in their 2021-22 property taxes under the district’s proposed budget, although costs will increase 10.68% to $15,631,195.

The majority of the increase, $1,287,094, is the result of the first payment coming due on the school’s capital project, said school Superintendent David Glover. Without the payment, the budget would have increased only 2.81%, or a little less than $397,000.

State aid, mostly for the building project, will cover 80% of the debt payment, Glover said. That aid will continue over the 15 years of the debt. The rest of the capital project cost is raised from district revenues.

The school board and administration kept the tax levy level by taking $1,043,515 from the fund balance, up $225,564 from this year’s $817,951. Federal funds will help cover extra costs due to the pandemic and will be available for three years, Glover said. No cuts were made to staff or programs.

The school’s projected revenues for 2021-2022 include 56% from state aid, 35% from tax levy and 9% from fund balance. Expenses are 72% for program, 19% for capital project and 9% for administration.