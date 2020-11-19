Proposed new law focuses on vacant buildings in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — The city is looking to crack down on vacant buildings with a new ordinance that would require the properties to be registered and inspected regularly while imposing hefty fines against owners who fail to comply.

A public hearing will be held on Tuesday to give residents an opportunity to weigh in on the proposal, which has been in the making for months. The city currently has no law on the books to deal with vacant properties, which have cropped up sporadically throughout the city in recent years.

“Our goal really is to take these vacant properties and encourage people to come up with a plan to have them inspected and to turn them into non-vacant properties,” said Diana Palmer, the Third Ward councilwoman and chair of the city’s Building and Codes Committee.

Palmer said the number of vacant buildings in the city fluctuates, but she believes there are about 80 such buildings scattered throughout the city.

The proposed law would require the owners of vacant buildings to register the property with the city’s Building and Codes Department within 30 days of either the property becoming vacant or receiving notification from the city that the property must be registered. The properties must be re-registered annually until the building is no longer considered vacant.