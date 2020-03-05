Proposed new Cambridge firehouse's tax impact decreases

CAMBRIDGE — The anticipated tax impact of a proposed $3.7 million firehouse has dropped from $1.35 per $1,000 of assessed value to 75 cents, Mayor Carman Bogle announced at Wednesday night's Village Board meeting.
The decrease is due to $1.5 million in higher assessments on the village water system, Bogle said. The owner, New York American Water, recently made major improvements to the system, which raised its taxable value.
At a special meeting on Feb. 27, the village made a negative declaration under the State Environmental Quality Review Act for the project and approved a $3.7 million, 25-year bond to pay for it.
The project is up for approval in a public referendum on March 18, village election day.
The projected 2020 tax rate is based on a tentative budget for 2020-21 that held other expenditures flat, Bogle said. If nothing changes before the village budget is adopted in April, taxes would rise from $13.26 per $1,000 in 2019 to $14.01. The first bond payment will be due in 2021.
Fire Chief Tom Gray reported that Cambridge Fire Department members have been going door to door in the village to talk to residents about the firehouse project. The department has been doing fundraisers and has sent a request for donations to village residents.
Local artist George Van Hook donated a painting for the department to raffle. It will be unveiled at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rice Mansion Inn, 16 West Main St., in the village.
Money raised by the Fire Department can be applied to the bond to lower the amount paid by taxes or to pay off the interest more quickly, Bogle said.
The Fire Department will hold a final information session on the project at 10 a.m. March 14 at the firehouse on West Main Street.
The Fire Department covers the village and contracts with the towns of Cambridge, Jackson, White Creek and Arlington, Vermont, to provide coverage there.
In 2019, the department answered 151 calls in its service area and had nine mutual aid calls for other fire departments. There were 25 calls in the town of Cambridge, 30 in Jackson, 33 in White Creek and 54 in the village.
Streetlights
In other Village Board business, the board revisited the issue of a resident who has complained that the new streetlights are giving her seizures.
The LED lights are part of a state initiative to convert 500,000 streetlights across the state to LEDs, which are more efficient than other lamps, according to the New York Power Authority. The village’s streetlights are owned by National Grid. Although the village had to approve the change, the utility ultimately controls the lights, Bogle said.
In answer to questions by residents, Bogle said she’s discussed the issue with the New York Conference of Mayors, National Grid and the Lighting Research Center at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. None of them have heard of similar problems.
“There’s no model to follow for a solution,” Bogle said.
Some residents have asked for the old lights to be returned.
“Taking down the lights isn’t an option,” Bogle said. “National Grid isn’t going to come out and put (the old lights) back.”
Bogle noted that the Epilepsy Foundation’s website discusses sensitivity to light flicker in some people with epilepsy, but the only artificial lights mentioned are fluorescents, not LEDs. Also, the Americans with Disabilities Act, which the resident has invoked, does not apply to utilities and government bodies, she said.
Staff from the Lighting Research Center plan to do tests on the village lights. National Grid “is in a holding pattern until RPI has data,” Bogle said.
A resident asked whether there could be a “temporary adjustment” to give the affected resident some relief.
Until the lighting center has findings, “we don’t know what an adjustment would be,” said village Trustee Steve Robertson. Turning the lights off “would cause danger to people on the streets,” added Police Chief Sgt. Bobby Danko.
Bogle said the mayors group advised her to “be very cautious. Don’t rearrange the community around one person’s condition,” or the village could be asked to make changes for all sorts of medical issues, Bogle said.
“We need to know what we’re dealing with. We need actual scientific facts,” she said.
When another resident objected that the person making the complaint “is imprisoned in her home,” Bogle and Robertson replied that there’s more to the situation, but due to medical privacy regulations, they could not discuss it further.