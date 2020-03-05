Proposed new Cambridge firehouse's tax impact decreases

Money raised by the Fire Department can be applied to the bond to lower the amount paid by taxes or to pay off the interest more quickly, Bogle said.

The Fire Department will hold a final information session on the project at 10 a.m. March 14 at the firehouse on West Main Street.

The Fire Department covers the village and contracts with the towns of Cambridge, Jackson, White Creek and Arlington, Vermont, to provide coverage there.

In 2019, the department answered 151 calls in its service area and had nine mutual aid calls for other fire departments. There were 25 calls in the town of Cambridge, 30 in Jackson, 33 in White Creek and 54 in the village.

Streetlights

In other Village Board business, the board revisited the issue of a resident who has complained that the new streetlights are giving her seizures.

The LED lights are part of a state initiative to convert 500,000 streetlights across the state to LEDs, which are more efficient than other lamps, according to the New York Power Authority. The village’s streetlights are owned by National Grid. Although the village had to approve the change, the utility ultimately controls the lights, Bogle said.