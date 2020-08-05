Proposed Maple Street apartments will have to wait

GLENS FALLS — Plans to bring more than a dozen apartments to the corner of Cooper and Maple streets will have to wait since the city's Planning Board on Tuesday said the proposal needs a few tweaks.

The owner wants to convert an old warehouse at 178-180 Maple St. into an apartment complex, creating 14 one- and two-bedroom units on the building's first and second floors.

But Planning Board members said the plans don't do enough to address stormwater runoff. They also raised concerns about lighting on the property.

It's the second time plans to upgrade the now vacant property have been tabled since March.

Tim Moriarty of Ballston Spa bought the building and an adjacent parking lot back in February. He originally planned to convert the 15,680-square-foot building for mixed use, with office space on the ground floor and six apartments on the second floor.

But the proposal was tabled back in March over similar stormwater concerns.

Glens Falls Planning Board likes Maple Street apartments proposal but seeks more details The Glens Falls Planning Board liked the idea to put apartments on the second floor of a Maple Street building but wants more detailed plans.

Updated plans presented this week call for the entire building to be converted into an apartment complex and seek to pave the gravel parking lot, creating 16 parking spots for residents.