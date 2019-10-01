KINGSBURY — It does not appear that Washington County will be getting a new dialysis center, at least not where it was planned for over the last several years.
A Howard Hanna "for sale" sign recently went up at 3739 Burgoye Ave., where a two-story home was leveled to make way for the 7,464-square-foot facility that would have been called Hudson Falls Dialysis.
A certificate of need application with the state Health Department was also withdrawn in July, online records show.
The 1.7-acre parcel is listed for sale at $395,000.
KINGSBURY — A new dialysis center is on its way to becoming reality in Washington County.
Town Supervisor Dana Hogan said Monday he didn't have an update on the project, though he requested one with no response about a month ago.
There are several different players that were involved in the project. A chronic renal dialysis center called Liberty RC filed the original certificate of need on behalf of the Cleve Hill Dialysis Center.
The Burgoyne Avenue parcel was purchased by Genesis KC Development, a wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita HealthCare Partners.
A spokeswoman for DaVita Healthcare said in an email on Monday that she did not yet have an update from the company's local team about the status of the dialysis center.
The center would have helped up to 60 Washington County residents with kidney problems. According to the original certificate of need application, 65 residents had end stage renal disease in 2014.
The state Health Department had approved the certificate of need in July 2016. In July 2018, Washington County issued Genesis KC Development a one-year building permit, with the ability to renew.
The project was expected to cost more than $2.8 million.
