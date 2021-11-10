Proposed Glens Falls city budget adds 5 positions; hearing set for Nov. 23

GLENS FALLS — The city’s Common Council will hold a public hearing later this month to discuss the proposed 2022 general fund budget of $20.8 million, which represents an 8% increase from last year’s $19.1 million budget.

On Tuesday night, the council set the hearing for its next scheduled meeting on Nov. 23 starting at 7:20 p.m.

Under the proposed budget, taxes would increase by 2%, or 6 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. That equates to an increase of roughly $9 for the year on a property assessed at $150,000. The budget projects the use of about $1 million from the city’s fund balance.

Mayor Dan Hall said that historically the actual use of the fund balance is minimal.

“We put that in there to balance the budget, but usually we don’t use it anyway. It just rolls over to the next one,” Hall said.

Hall stated that the main reason for an increased budget for 2022 has to do with the addition of five new positions that were not included in last year’s budget. The five new full-time positions are that of purchasing clerk, economic development director, community development director, secretary for development and director of public affairs and communications.

The proposed budget allocates $400,000 for the new positions. Benefits are included within that allocation.

These positions are being added in response to years of staff cuts to meet budgetary constraints. Hall stated that the city’s workforce was not able to meet the needs of the people, which was made more apparent after the passing of Ed Bartholomew, who handled economic development and community development functions for the city.

“Ed Bartholomew was the economic development director for the county and he did it for the city,” Hall said.

There will be an increase of $260,000 in retiree health insurance, particularly in the police and fire department budgets.

As a result of negotiations with the Civil Service Employees Association, there will be an anticipated wage increase of $181,000, or $1 per hour across the board. This will put the city in a more competitive light within the job market.

Hall also attributed the increased projected budget to city departments transitioning back to fuller operations and the anticipated increase in the cost of goods and services due to inflation.

He stated that one of the items that usually sticks out is that the majority of the budget goes toward the fire and police budgets. The fire and police budgets combined come out to $10.6 million, which is just short of half of the projected budget.

But Hall believes that people within the city prefer having the police and fire departments staffed around the clock.

“As I go around the city I find that people are very comfortable having the fire department and city department full-time because they can pick up the phone and someone will be at their house within three to four minutes,” he said. “It’s a real big benefit.”

