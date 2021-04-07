Proposed Glens Falls apartment complex tabled again amid zoning debate

But a lawyer for Patten, John Lapper, said the Planning Board has ignored that provision multiple times on larger projects — the apartment complex at 14 Hudson Ave., for example, and Broad Street Commons, the affordable housing unit across from Hannaford Plaza. Both of those projects were approved.

Lapper said a precedent has been set by not enforcing the provision, and it would be “selective enforcement” if his client’s project was subjected to it.

“That wasn’t imposed on the latest Regan Development project across the street from Hannaford, which is much denser than this, and it wasn’t imposed on 14 Hudson St. next to the hospital, which is also more dense than this,” Lapper said.

Both the Hudson Avenue project and Broad Street Commons have the same density requirement as Patten's project, according to zoning laws.

Tax breaks were eventually approved for the other two projects as well.

Patten said he can cite numerous other examples of the ordinance not being enforced and believes the language should be eliminated from city code.

