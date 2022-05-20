Proposed gas tax cap in Warren County supported by supervisors of both parties

QUEENSBURY — A bipartisan group of supervisors are in favor of a $2 cap on gas tax in Warren County.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Doug Beaty brought the issue up before the Warren County Board of Supervisors during its meeting on Friday.

Beaty said Republican Queensbury at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber, Democrat Glens Falls Ward 3 Supervisor Claudia Braymer, Democrat Glens Falls Ward 1 Supervisor Jack Diamond, Republican Queensbury at-large Supervisor Brad Magowen, Republican Glens Falls Ward 4 Supervisor Dan Bruno and Democrat Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan are all in favor of a gas tax cap.

“We all agree that the primary focus of our jobs is to do the very best we can for our county residents,” Beaty said.

He said that it would be the right thing for the board to do, and they would be joining the state and other counties in lowering the taxes associated with filling up at the pump.

A number of counties, including Saratoga County, have passed a $2 tax cap on gas, and the state has already suspended its gas tax, which is 16 cents per gallon.

“We’re going to be proposing a resolution, not today but in the near future, that Warren County only collect the taxes up to $2,” Beaty said to the board.

Beaty said that he was getting his hair cut last week in Queensbury. The woman who cuts his hair recently raised her prices by $2, according to Beaty.

He said that he asked her if she had lost any customers due to the rise in price. She told him that she has lost one customer, but not because of the price of a haircut.

She told Beaty that the lost customer couldn’t afford the gas to drive from her home in South Glens Falls to get her hair cut.

“This is significant. This isn’t for the rich. This actually hurts the very most vulnerable in our county,” Beaty said.

He cited a recent poll that indicated 70% of Americans felt that the price of gas is “the most pressing issue in the country.”

Beaty told the board that there have been 13 counties in the state to pass a cap on gas tax. He said that you could ask why the other counties haven’t followed suit, but not all counties are in the same position as Warren County.

Warren County recently found itself with a $4.8 million surplus in its budget for the first four months of the year. Beaty said there has to be revenue coming into the county through taxes to pay for things such as road paving.

“But I’m a firm believer in taking less of their money and letting them keep it in their pockets rather than giving it to us,” he said. “I believe if we have an opportunity to give (the residents) more of their own money and keep it in their pockets, we do it.”

Warren County missed the deadline to apply to set the tax cap to start on June 1, but Beaty said that the proposition would cap the tax from Sept. 1 through the end of the year.

Braymer said she hopes the board will support this effort.

It is an important thing to try to help anyone filling their tanks in the county, she said. Residents could still be hurting at the pumps by the time Sept. 1 rolls around, Braymer added.

“It’s only a few cents. I do think it will add up and make a difference for people,” she said. “And luckily for us, since we missed the first deadline, we’ll still be able to collect this tax over the summer while our tourists are here.”

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

