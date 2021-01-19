 Skip to main content
Proposed Dean Road apartment complex back on Kingsbury Planning Board agenda
Kingsbury development

Members of the public on Wednesday will have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed 252-unit apartment complex along Dean Road during the town's monthly Planning Board meeting. Seen here: Lawn signs opposing the project displayed by Donald Carlino, whose home sits directly across the street from where the apartment complex would be built.  

 Chad Arnold file photo,

KINGSBURY — Members of the public on Wednesday will have the opportunity to weigh in on a proposed 252-unit apartment complex along Dean Road during the town's monthly Planning Board meeting.

The proposed apartment complex — which consist of nine three-story buildings and 504 parking spaces — has received staunch pushback from neighbors, who have raised concerns about increased traffic, flooding and the large project not fitting the nature of the mostly rural neighborhood just up the road from Dix Avenue. 

The complex would be built on an abandoned quarry. 

William Nikas, a local attorney seeking to develop the now vacant land at 35 Dean Road, first proposed the plans in 2019. Residents were expected to weigh in last month, but the proposal was tabled to address minor stormwater concerns raised by the town's engineer.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom due to COVID-19. Those looking to attend the 7 p.m. meeting can do so at the following link: https://bit.ly/2XxTfK3.

Other ways to attend the meeting:

Zoom ID: Meeting ID: 856 7895 1982 Passcode: 349663.

To call in, dial: +16468769923, 85678951982#, *349663#.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

