GLENS FALLS — More children’s and Folk Life Center programs and additional electronic resources are among the new initiatives in a $4.823 million proposed budget for the Crandall Public Library.
The budget is an increase of about $97,000, or 2 percent, from this year’s $4.726 million spending plan.
Library Director Kathy Naftaly said there have been some staff retirements, which have allowed for some redistribution of resources.
“We’re going to be able to increase the spending that various departments do on their programming by about 14%,” she said.
This includes children’s activities, Folk Life Center events, author talks, crafting programs and others according to Naftaly.
“It also gives us opportunity to explore new possibilities,” she said.
About 23% of the increase in the budget is for increased programming. One-quarter of the increase is being used to purchase more electronic resources, according to highlights of the 2020 budget.
The savings in salary has also allowed the library to increase the electronic resources budget, according to Naftaly.
“That’s going to allow patrons more 24-7 access to audiobooks, electronic books, music, streaming videos, databases,” she said
Naftaly added this is a direct response to increased use of these resources. In August, 2017, nearly 6.78% of the library’s circulation was in electronic resources. That increased to 8.34% in August 2018 and 10.51% this past August.
You have free articles remaining.
The library also has invested in genealogical databases such as ancestry.com and heritagequest.com. Ancestry.com can only be used in the library, but HeritageQuest can be used remotely.
Property tax revenue funds about 77% of the budget at $3.718 million total, which is an increase of 2.8% from this year’s tax revenue from all three towns.
The city of Glens Falls component is increasing from $910,309 to $937,522. The Queensbury portion is going from $1,895,940 to $1,948,414 and Moreau is going from $788,070 to $809,976. The Warren County contribution is staying the same at $21,600.
In addition, the library has budgeted $553,000 for library generated income including, foundation, trusts, donations, fines and interest. This is slightly down from $596,800.
Naftaly said the library is projecting less money for fines as people have been returning their items on time. In addition, library officials are considering possibly eliminating children’s fines.
“When teenagers come back to the library as they’re studying more, sometimes they will have accrued a lot of fines on their library card when they were a very young child when they couldn’t possibly have been responsible for the books,” she said.
Other funding sources are $50,000 from special events, $30,000 from Friends of Crandall Public Library; $106,908 in state library aid; $111,000 in grant income; $158,000 from interest on invested accounts; and $96,775 from surplus.
Residents in Glens Falls, Queensbury and Moreau will have the opportunity to vote on the budget.
Public hearings on the library budget will be held on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at Moreau Town Hall, on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m. at Glens Falls City Hall and at 8 p.m. at the Queensbury Senior Center.
Naftaly said the library had to double up on Oct. 10 because that was when room space was available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.