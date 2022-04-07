Proposed apartment complex in Lake George awaits IDA approval

LAKE GEORGE — An affordable housing project in the town of Lake George is awaiting approval for tax abatements from the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency.

The Sun Valley Apartments project was approved by the town of Lake George Planning Board last year, but now the future of the project faces uncertainty, due to the cost of construction materials doubling as well as mortgage rates increasing.

Michael Grasso and Richard Askew need assistance from the IDA, at the very least through sales tax on construction materials and mortgage tax abatements.

"There's never been such uncertainty in the construction industry," said Grasso, one of the partners and vice president of Cool Insuring Agency.

Grasso said that the mortgage interest rate for the project has increased from 3.25% to approximately 3.4%. "It looks like it's a small increase, but it adds up," he said.

The other partner, Askew, owner of Rondack Building Inspections, purchased the 9.1-acre plot of land for the project on the corner Sun Valley Drive and Route 9L in Lake George, across from the elementary school, in 2020.

The elementary school has completely endorsed the project, according to Askew.

The intended project will offer 39 units of multi-family residential apartments in five two-story buildings made with "green infrastructure and low impact development principals," according to the application to the Lake George Planning Board.

"There's a specific need for affordable housing in Lake George," Askew said Thursday.

Rents for the units would be about $1,300 per month.

According to both Grasso and Askew, there is a lack of affordable housing for workers in the area, whether it be in tourism or health industries.

Grasso said the cost of the project was an estimated $4.2 million, but after the cost of construction materials now, that number will be $5 million.

"The cost of lumber, copper and other construction materials has more than doubled," Grasso said.

"It is a supply chain issue, scarcity and the rising fuel costs to transport the materials," he added.

Askew presented the project in a meeting with the IDA, which will hold a public hearing on the project later this month.

"It could take a month to come to a decision," Dave O'Brien, chairman of the IDA, said in the meeting.

One of the IDA's concerns is that these apartments could be turned into vacation rentals for seasonal tourists.

"Would you be opposed to restrictions that would prevent this from happening?" asked IDA board member Mike Wild.

"I suppose not," Askew replied.

Askew made it very clear that he has no intention of letting this happening anyway, with or without any written agreement, and he said he would vet and interview the tenants.

The targeted demographic would be working families who sign year-long leases.

"It's probably a little bit of a mix. We're hoping to get a cross-section of just about all kinds," Askew said.

Askew said they are hoping to break ground in about three months if the project is approved.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

