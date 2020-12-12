Proposed 252-unit apartment complex in Kingsbury has some voicing concerns

But Nikas said he hired an engineering firm to revamp the site’s original plans, which would ensure any runoff would remain within the property’s boundaries in compliance with state guidelines.

“We’ve had a complete engineering study and a new stormwater plan that has been approved by the state, which requires all runoff to stay within the boundaries of the property,” he said.

In terms of traffic, Nikas pointed to a 2016 traffic study that said the intersection of Dix Avenue and Dean Road was capable of handling vehicular traffic and he doesn’t believe it will be an issue.

Opposition remains

Meanwhile, Carlino said he believes the project would drive down property values and diminish the quality of life for local residents who live on the road.

An apartment complex, he noted, might not be the most attractive site for people looking to purchase a home if he ever sells, which he would consider if the project get approved.

Nikas, however, said his plans would provide ample coverage and include 50 acres of green space than can be developed into trails and other recreational uses, which will hide the buildings from the road and from neighbors.