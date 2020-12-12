Proposed 252-unit apartment complex in Kingsbury has some voicing concerns

KINGSBURY — Three years ago, Donald Carlino moved into a newly built house along Dean Road across from an old quarry after falling in love with the mostly rural neighborhood, which sits less than a mile from the hustle of Dix Avenue.
The quaint single-story home is situated on 7 acres of land in a picturesque setting. Several small farms can be found just up the road, and the old quarry across the street, which has sat vacant for years and is obscured by trees, was never much of a thought.
“I fell in love with the house first, and then, you know, having the 7 acres of land and everything, I said, ‘Yeah, that would be nice to own,’” Carlino said. “One day an open house happened. … I walked through the house and I knew it was the perfect house for my wife and I to settle into.”
But a few weeks ago, Carlino noticed a red sign posted by the town’s Planning Board in front of the old quarry’s entrance at 35 Dean Road, directly across the street from his quiet residence.
“Notice of public hearing on Dec. 16,” the sign reads. “Request: Site plan approvals to allow construction of 252 apartment units within nine buildings.”
Carlino was shocked.
His neighbors were taken by surprise as well and began a social media campaign in the hopes of stopping the project from moving forward.
Petitions have been circulating and numerous emails have been sent to town officials voicing concerns about the project’s effect on local traffic, stormwater runoff and strain on the local water, sewer and school district. Some residents are also concerned about the potential for blasting at the site.
“I know they’re going to have to do some blasting on this and a lot of us are concerned about the effects of that,” said Charles Doty, whose property butts up against the proposed development.
Rumblings to develop the 67-acre property have existed for years.
In 2006, the Planning Board approved plans to construct a 351-unit townhouse development spread out between 117 buildings at the site. Five years later, the board approved a different developer’s plans to build a senior and assisted living facility at the site.
Both plans fell through due to a lack of funding, which allowed Kingsbury attorney William Nikas to acquire the property in 2012. Nikas has developed a number of local properties, including Quarry Circle, which is less than a mile from where the proposed complex would stand.
Nikas said he is hoping to gain approval for the project before searching for partners he needs to proceed with construction.
He added that he is surprised about the pushback his plans have received from residents because his proposal is smaller than what has already been approved at the site and about half the number of units that can be accommodated.
His plans call for nine three-story buildings to be built on concrete slabs as well as a parking lot that can accommodate 504 vehicles, or two cars per unit. Each unit will be two bedrooms and will be rented at market value, and half the units will be reserved for senior citizens age 55 and older.
“I’m quite surprised that after these years and three approvals and multiple public hearings, that we’re looking at opposition at a substantially reduced project,” Nikas said.
Opposition grows
Since learning of the proposed development, Carlino has put up a sign of his own voicing his opposition to the project.
“On Dec. 16 SAY NO to 252 apartments across the street,” Carlino’s sign reads.
“I moved into a country setting,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a country setting any more with those apartments being across the street.”
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, 58 people had signed an online petition seeking to stop the project from advancing.
“Say NO to 252 apartment units in nine three-story buildings. It is just the wrong use of this property,” the petition reads.
Support Local Journalism
Carlino said he’s hoping the Planning Board will at least consider tabling the proposal until the spring when residents can express their concerns in person.
Wednesday’s meeting was scheduled to take place at the Kingsbury Fire Department but was moved online due to safety concerns after a number of residents expressed interest in attending.
Carlino said he’s concerned that some of his neighbors will be unable to navigate the virtual meeting and that the board members won’t be able to fully understand the gravity of the situation unless they can see people in person.
“I want to be there, I want them to see my facial expression,” he said.
It’s unclear whether the Planning Board will table the proposal. The meeting is still scheduled for 7 p.m. via Google Meet as of Saturday.
Concerns raised
But several neighbors said the project would do nothing more than increase traffic, reduce their property values and diminish their quality of life.
Lisa Friedman, who lives about a mile up the road from Dix Avenue, said Dean Road is often used as a shortcut by locals on their way to Fort Ann and a nearby industrial park. Speeding, she added, is a constant problem.
“This road is not driven safely,” she said. “I just feel like the traffic that it’s going to bring is not going to be good for us. The speed out here is horrendous most of the time.”
Friedman said her family has had two cats killed as a result of speeding vehicles and a delivery driver crashed onto her lawn a few years back.
Her concerns were echoed by Tim Havens, the owner of Falls Farms & Garden Equipment Co., a gardening supply company that sits at the corner of Dix Avenue and Dean Road, less than a mile from where the proposed apartment complex would stand.
“I don’t think Dean Road, which is a rural country road, is ready for that amount of traffic,” he said.
Havens is also concerned about stormwater runoff, which he said is growing problem as the area continues to develop.
The additional buildings and parking lot, he said, would allow even less water to enter the ground and exacerbate a problem that has plagued residents for years. Havens owns four rental properties — including three on Dean Road — which he said sustain flooding during rain events or periods where there is a lot of snow melt.
The property, he said, would be better left undeveloped.
“I’m not against development by any means,” Havens said. “But I am against things that don’t make sense, and that one, for where it is, just doesn’t make sense.”
But Nikas said he hired an engineering firm to revamp the site’s original plans, which would ensure any runoff would remain within the property’s boundaries in compliance with state guidelines.
“We’ve had a complete engineering study and a new stormwater plan that has been approved by the state, which requires all runoff to stay within the boundaries of the property,” he said.
In terms of traffic, Nikas pointed to a 2016 traffic study that said the intersection of Dix Avenue and Dean Road was capable of handling vehicular traffic and he doesn’t believe it will be an issue.
Opposition remains
Meanwhile, Carlino said he believes the project would drive down property values and diminish the quality of life for local residents who live on the road.
An apartment complex, he noted, might not be the most attractive site for people looking to purchase a home if he ever sells, which he would consider if the project get approved.
Nikas, however, said his plans would provide ample coverage and include 50 acres of green space than can be developed into trails and other recreational uses, which will hide the buildings from the road and from neighbors.
“The people who live there will have 50 acres that are open space, and the people that are in the surrounding areas will not even be able to see it,” he said.
Still, Carlino said he’d rather see the property remain undeveloped.
“You got one person for it, and a whole community, as far as I’m concerned, that are against it,” he said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.