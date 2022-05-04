Proposed 2022 Schuylerville school budget

At a glance: Schuylerville Central School District's proposed 2022 budget, propositions and school board openings.
- 2021-22 budget: $38.038 million
- 2022-23 budget (proposed): $38.61 million
- Spending increase: $571,955, 1.50%
- 2021-22 tax levy: $18.194 million
- 2022-23 tax levy (proposed): $18.43 million
- Tax levy increase: $240,417, 1.32%
- Summary: At the start of the 2021-22 school year, the district added a director of curriculum, instruction and professional development position using funds from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant. This position has been added into the proposed 2022-23 budget as a permanent role, which will continue to provide support for students and teachers and to assist in navigating the ongoing changes in curriculum and education regulations.
- Ballot proposition: $199,900 plus closing costs to acquire the property located in 36 Spring St., Schuylerville. The proposed land acquisition is adjacent to a Schuylerville CSD practice field.
- Ballot proposition: $1.1 million, which will be budgeted annually over five years, to allow the district to renew a five-year bus lease agreement. The lease would replace seven 65-passenger buses, two 65-passenger buses, two 3-passenger buses and one 22-passenger wheelchair-equipped bus.
- School board: Board of Education President Michael Bodnar is running unopposed for a five-year term on the Board of Education that will begin July 1.
- Projected enrollment K-12: 1,431
- Vote: noon to 9 p.m., District Office Board of Education room