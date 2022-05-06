 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposed 2022 Putnam school budget

At a glance: Putnam Central School District's proposed 2022 budget, propositions and school board openings.

  • 2021-22 budget: $2.68 million
  • 2022-23 budget (proposed): $2.76 million
  • Spending increase: $75,237, 2.81%
  • 2021-22 tax levy: $1,992,071
  • 2022-23 tax levy (proposed): $1,992,071
  • Tax levy increase: 0%
  • Ballot propositions: Proposition to fund a Capital Improvements Reserve Fund up to a maximum of $1 million.
  • School board: Incumbent Gerald Gendron is running unopposed for a five-year term on the Board of Education. 
  • Vote: 1 to 8 p.m. May 17, school gymnasium
