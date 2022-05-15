Proposed 2022-2023 Whitehall Central School District budget

At a glance: Whitehall Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.
- 2021-2022 budget: $17.806 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) budget: $19.360 million
- Spending increase: $1.553 million, 8.72%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $5.683 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) tax levy: $5.683 million
- Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 4.16%)
- Summary: The proposed budget would add a Speech Language Pathologist. The budget also includes funding for equipment and other items to aid daily operations, which includes the purchase of a new lawn mower. A separate proposition on the ballot would authorize the purchase of one 65-passenger school bus not to exceed a total of $127,040.
- School board: Incumbents Roxanne Waters, Louis Pratt, Carrianne Arquette and Shannon Newell are running for five openings on the Board of Education. Two openings are for a three-year term, while the other three would fill unexpired terms on the board. Two of the terms expire on June 30, 2023, and the other expires on June 30, 2024.
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. May 17, Whitehall Central School District's Jr./Sr. High School Large Group Instruction Room