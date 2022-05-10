Proposed 2022-2023 North Warren school budget

At a glance: North Warren Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.
- 2021-2022 budget: $14.428 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) budget: $14.597 million
- Spending increase: $168,630, 1.17%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $9.355 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) tax levy: $9.45 million
- Tax levy increase: $95,234, 1.02% (cap is 1.02%)
- Summary: Proposed budget authorizes the district to expend an estimated total of $2.750 million for Phase II of upgrades to existing mechanical improvements, including heating system piping, ventilation system improvement and mechanical system controls at the district's K-12 building, along with related work in connection to those projects
- School board: Incumbents Katelyn Hill and Paul Buckman are running unopposed for two, three-year seats
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. May 17, North Warren Central School gymnasium