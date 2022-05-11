 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Proposed 2022-2023 Johnsburg school budget

  • 0
Johnsburg Central School
Post-Star file photo

At a glance: Johnsburg Central School District’s proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.

  • 2021-2022 budget: $11.859 million
  • 2022-2023 (proposed) budget: $12.011 million
  • Spending increase: $152,128, 1.28%
  • 2021-2022 tax levy: $6.213 million
  • 2022-2023 (proposed) tax levy: $6.213 million
  • Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 0.51%)
  • Summary: Budget reflects the district's commitment to providing strong academic programs, alternative pathways for students with needs and a broad range of extracurricular programs, officials said. Computer access with internet capabilities for all students is also provided.
  • School board: Incumbents Jacob Sauer-Jones and Michael Sharp, and newcomers Amy Sabattis, Chris Jay and Melissa Freebern are running for two, three-year seats
  • Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. May 17, Johnsburg Central School
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby formula shortage hits parts of US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News