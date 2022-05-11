Proposed 2022-2023 Johnsburg school budget

At a glance: Johnsburg Central School District’s proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.
- 2021-2022 budget: $11.859 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) budget: $12.011 million
- Spending increase: $152,128, 1.28%
- 2021-2022 tax levy: $6.213 million
- 2022-2023 (proposed) tax levy: $6.213 million
- Tax levy increase: $0, 0% (cap is 0.51%)
- Summary: Budget reflects the district's commitment to providing strong academic programs, alternative pathways for students with needs and a broad range of extracurricular programs, officials said. Computer access with internet capabilities for all students is also provided.
- School board: Incumbents Jacob Sauer-Jones and Michael Sharp, and newcomers Amy Sabattis, Chris Jay and Melissa Freebern are running for two, three-year seats
- Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. May 17, Johnsburg Central School