Proposed 2022-2023 Fort Ann Central School District budget

At a glance: Fort Ann Central School District proposed 2022-2023 budget, proposals and board openings.

  • 2021-2022 budget: $12.345 million
  • 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $12.700 million
  • Spending increase: $354,322
  • 2021-2022 tax levy: $5.34 million
  • 2022-2023 tax levy (proposed): $5.49 million
  • Tax levy increase: $147,774 (tax cap is 2.76%)
  • Summary: The district is proposing to purchase two buses: a 66-seat bus, with a cost of $129,000; and a 24-seat bus, with a cost $84,000. Voters will be deciding on the purchase that will not exceed $213,000, which will be paid for through levied taxes.
  • School board: Two board seats will be open. Incumbent board member Paul Greene is running to keep his seat. District voters will decide on a second candidate by write-in for a seat currently held by James Sealey. 
  • Vote: District residents will vote on Tuesday, May 17, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., in 
