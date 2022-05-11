Proposed 2022-2023 Corinth school budget

At a glance: Corinth Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.
- 2021-22 budget: $23,193,495
- 2022-23 budget (proposed): $23,929,110
- Spending increase: $735,615, 3.2%
- 2021-22 tax levy: $9,750,000
- 2022-23 tax levy (proposed): $10 million
- Tax levy increase: $250,000, 2.6%, which falls below the district’s maximum allowable limit of 3.4%
- Summary: Included in the proposed budget is an additional section of universal prekindergarten as well as additional opportunities to support students in becoming college- and career-ready such as career and technical education, Early College and Career Academy, P-TECH, Tech Smart, International Baccalaureate and New Visions programs. Also included in the proposed budget is a $100,000 capital project to replace the middle/high school main corridor ceilings and update lights with cost-effective LED lights. The district will be reimbursed 78% of the cost, bringing the cost of the project to $22,000. The district has also budgeted for a new health care clinic to hire a nurse practitioner or a physician’s assistant to provide health care for students.
- Ballot proposition: Spend $250,000 to purchase school buses
- Ballot proposition: Collect $67,341 toward the expense of operating the maintaining the Corinth Free Library
- School board: Kelly Gilbert and Danielle Freebern are running for the two open five-year terms on the Board of Education. Matthew Richardson is running for the open one-year term seat.
- Vote: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 17 at the transportation building, 30 Saratoga Ave. (Route 9N)