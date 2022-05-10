 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Proposed 2022-2023 Bolton Central School budget

Bolton Central School

All programs would be retained in Bolton Central School's $10.111 million budget, which increases spending by 1.95% and stays under the tax cap. 

At a glance: Bolton Central School District's proposed 2022-2023 budget, propositions and school board openings.

  • 2021-2022 budget: $9.917 million
  • 2022-2023 budget (proposed): $10.111 million
  • Spending increase: $194,000, 1.95%
  • 2021-2022 tax levy: $7.96 million
  • 2022-2023 tax levy proposed: $8.138 million
  • Tax levy increase: $178,000, 2.23% (cap is 2.61%)
  • Summary: Budget maintains all programs and services
  • School board: Incumbents Denise Johnson and Michelle Calzada running unopposed for two, three-year seats
  • Vote: Noon to 8 p.m. May 17, Bolton Central School
